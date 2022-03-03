8,655 Shares in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sapiens International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sapiens International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

SPNS stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

