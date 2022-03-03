88mph (MPH) Price Tops $25.35 on Major Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. 88mph has a market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $220,979.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $25.35 or 0.00057725 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00034823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00105227 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 475,494 coins and its circulating supply is 455,029 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

