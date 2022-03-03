$94.18 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will report sales of $94.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.35 million and the highest is $95.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $72.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $408.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.51 million to $410.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $425.22 million to $445.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

LYTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $178.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

