a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $11.70 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

NYSE AKA opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.