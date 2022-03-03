a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $11.70 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.20.
NYSE AKA opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71.
In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.