a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $5.28. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 2,661 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on AKA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.