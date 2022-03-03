a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $5.28. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 2,661 shares.
Several brokerages have commented on AKA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
