AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $58.56, but opened at $54.87. AAON shares last traded at $55.14, with a volume of 1,134 shares.

The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,687 shares of company stock valued at $614,524. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,296,000 after acquiring an additional 163,628 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after acquiring an additional 450,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AAON by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95.

About AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.