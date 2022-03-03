AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 151,129 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 432,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 136,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

