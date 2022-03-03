AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $170.00. The company traded as high as $150.73 and last traded at $150.46, with a volume of 248479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.69.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock worth $62,712,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $264.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

