Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of ANF opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

