Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Accell Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €53.00 ($59.55) to €58.00 ($65.17) in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ACGPF stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. Accell Group has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

About Accell Group (Get Rating)

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

