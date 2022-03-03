Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Issues Earnings Results

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACHL traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 30,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

