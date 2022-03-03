ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,594,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,443,000 after buying an additional 82,627 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,596,000 after buying an additional 1,092,488 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,862,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,016,000 after buying an additional 591,755 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,681,000 after buying an additional 884,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,099.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,665,000 after buying an additional 3,108,330 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

