Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

Shares of ACU stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.14. 303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,588. Acme United has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Acme United alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acme United stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating ) by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acme United were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United (Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.