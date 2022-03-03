Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.
Shares of ACU stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.14. 303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,588. Acme United has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.
About Acme United (Get Rating)
Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.
