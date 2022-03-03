Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACOR opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.