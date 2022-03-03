adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $331.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADDYY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on adidas from €344.00 ($386.52) to €353.00 ($396.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

adidas stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. adidas has a 1-year low of $112.02 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in adidas by 78.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in adidas by 34.1% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

