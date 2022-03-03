adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $331.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADDYY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on adidas from €344.00 ($386.52) to €353.00 ($396.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
adidas stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. adidas has a 1-year low of $112.02 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.86.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.