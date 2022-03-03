Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Adient posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Adient by 440.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after buying an additional 4,969,447 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,184,336,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,490,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adient by 1,443.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,483,000 after purchasing an additional 630,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,336. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.93. Adient has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85.

Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.