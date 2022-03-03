ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. ADT updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ADT stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.09. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ADT by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,747 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,665,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ADT by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,076 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 162,795 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ADT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 336,376 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 31,799 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ADT by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,818 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 23,885 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

