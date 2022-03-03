ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

NYSE ADT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 16,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in ADT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,908 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,540 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

