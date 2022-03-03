Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given New C$17.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.50 to C$17.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEGXF. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

AEGXF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

