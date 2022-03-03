AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.39 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 322,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,662. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,646.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.