Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEZS. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

