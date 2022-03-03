Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91.

Get Agent Information Software alerts:

About Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

Agent Information Software, Inc engages in the provision of software products and services used to create, manage, publish and access information content via the Internet. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.