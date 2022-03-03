Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Agenus has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.
Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.
