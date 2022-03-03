Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Agenus has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 73.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agenus by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Agenus by 3,639.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 118,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Agenus by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Agenus by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

