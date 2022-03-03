Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

Shares of A stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $133.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,751. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.51.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,928 shares of company stock worth $19,085,389.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.