AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.18% of AirNet Technology worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTE opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in selling advertising time slots on air travel advertising network. It also sells advertisements on digital television screens on the airplanes. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

