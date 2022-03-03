Akash Network (AKT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.29 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $155.47 million and $2.29 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.65 or 0.06710792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,959.60 or 1.00285199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

