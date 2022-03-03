Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) CEO John P. Butler Sells 25,053 Shares

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

AKBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

