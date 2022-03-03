Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) CEO John P. Butler Sells 25,053 Shares

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.33.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AKBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.