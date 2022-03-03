Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

AKBA stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 323,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 70.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,827,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 757,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,107,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 328,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

