Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 25.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $191.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

