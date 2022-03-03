Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $33.27. Approximately 7,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,112,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

ACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 244,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,742,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

