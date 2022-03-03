Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,105. The stock has a market cap of $520.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 675.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

