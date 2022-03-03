Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Up 9.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $85.73 and last traded at $82.30. Approximately 223,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,871,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.34.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AA. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,447,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 2.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

