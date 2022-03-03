Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $353.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALFVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price target for the company.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

