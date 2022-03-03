Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.22

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.22 and traded as high as C$49.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.67, with a volume of 1,559,433 shares.

ATD.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

