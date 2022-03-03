Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

