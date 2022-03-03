Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 551,144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 609,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after acquiring an additional 184,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 50.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,057,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 354,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATI opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

