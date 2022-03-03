AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Up 503.7% in February

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 503.7% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 100,337 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $9,705,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 46,061 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,405.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 428,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 399,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $13.28 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

