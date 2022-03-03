Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,119,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,844.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.13. 43,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.06 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

