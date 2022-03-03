Alpha Coin (APC) Market Capitalization Achieves $10,770.13

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 55.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $10,770.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.09 or 0.00723326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00195930 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00031833 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

