Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 42 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total value of $115,744.02.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total value of $138,413.76.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,695.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,010.00 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,752.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,827.30.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,294.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

