Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Alphatec updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,107,000 after buying an additional 136,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after buying an additional 61,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 101,601 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alphatec by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,111,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 427,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphatec by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 222,958 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.