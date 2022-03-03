Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.98

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.98 and last traded at C$22.93, with a volume of 36705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of C$942.52 million and a P/E ratio of 18.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.02.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

