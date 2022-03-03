Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.61.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,364. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 101.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,099,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,259,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,088.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 359,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

