Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Alvarion shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Alvarion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ)

Alvarion Ltd. engages in the provision of autonomous wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks. Its products and services include Advidity WBSac, Bolster WBSn, Arena Controller, solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, and solutions for enterprise connectivity. The company was founded on September 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

