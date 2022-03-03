ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $36.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $85.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 519,404 shares of company stock worth $14,887,607. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 580,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 114,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 115,107 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

