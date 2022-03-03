Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMAL. Barclays upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 184,663 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 179,554 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 66,053 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Financial (Get Rating)

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

