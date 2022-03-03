Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 23.8% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $34.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,006.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,134.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,315.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

