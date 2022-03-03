Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,188.27.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $18.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,041.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,315.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
