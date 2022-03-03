Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 75.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

AMBA opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.17. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total transaction of $565,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ambarella by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

