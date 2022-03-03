Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Amcon Distributing stock opened at $173.01 on Wednesday. Amcon Distributing has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $100.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.79.
Amcon Distributing Company Profile (Get Rating)
