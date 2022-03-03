Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Amcon Distributing stock opened at $173.01 on Wednesday. Amcon Distributing has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $100.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Amcon Distributing alerts:

Amcon Distributing Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Company operates distribution centers and retail food stores in the Great Plains, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. The Company sells a variety of consumer products, including cigarettes, candy, beverages, groceries, paper products, beauty care products, natural food, frozen products, and institutional food service products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcon Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcon Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.